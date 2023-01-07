Action Andretti
Real Name:
Height:
Weight: 185 lbs.
Date of Birth:
Hometown: Philadelphia, PA
Pro Debut: November 2, 2019
Trained By: MCW Pro Wrestling
Finishing Move: Shooting Star Press
Biography
– Andretti wrestled his first match on November 2, 2019, losing to Brandon Scott at an MCW event in Virginia
– Andretti won the 2021 Shane Shamrock Memorial Cup, defeating KC Navarro, Ninja Mack, Shannon Moore, PJ Hawx & Brandon Scott in the 6-Way Final
– Andretti made a pair of appearances on AEW’s Youtube shows in January 2022
– In February 2022, Andretti began competing regularly for CZW
– Andretti returned for another pair of AEW Youtube appearances in October 2022
– On October 15, Andretti defeated Brian Johnson to win the MCW Heavyweight Title
– On November 5, Andretti defeated Mike Bailey to retain the MCW Heavyweight Title
– Andretti scored a shock victory over Chris Jericho at AEW Winter Is Coming 2022. He signed a contract with the company later that day