Action Andretti

Real Name:

Height:

Weight: 185 lbs.

Date of Birth:

Hometown: Philadelphia, PA

Pro Debut: November 2, 2019

Trained By: MCW Pro Wrestling

Finishing Move: Shooting Star Press

Biography

– Andretti wrestled his first match on November 2, 2019, losing to Brandon Scott at an MCW event in Virginia

– Andretti won the 2021 Shane Shamrock Memorial Cup, defeating KC Navarro, Ninja Mack, Shannon Moore, PJ Hawx & Brandon Scott in the 6-Way Final

– Andretti made a pair of appearances on AEW’s Youtube shows in January 2022

– In February 2022, Andretti began competing regularly for CZW

– Andretti returned for another pair of AEW Youtube appearances in October 2022

– On October 15, Andretti defeated Brian Johnson to win the MCW Heavyweight Title

– On November 5, Andretti defeated Mike Bailey to retain the MCW Heavyweight Title

– Andretti scored a shock victory over Chris Jericho at AEW Winter Is Coming 2022. He signed a contract with the company later that day