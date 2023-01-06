New matches for Impact’s Hard To Kill PPV

Below is the updated card for the Impact Hard to Kill PPV, scheduled for 1/13 from Center Stage in Atlanta-

–Falls Count Anywhere Match: Steve Maclin vs. Rich Swann

-Jonathan Gresham vs. Eddie Edwards

–#1 Contenders Match: Taylor Wilde vs. Masha Slamovich vs. Killer Kelly vs. Deonna Purrazzo

–X Division Championship Match: Trey Miguel (C) vs. Black Taurus

–Impact Digital Media Championship Match: Joe Hendry (C) vs. Moose

–IMPACT Tag Team Championship Fatal 4 Way Elimination: The Motor City Machine Guns (C) vs. Heath & Rhino vs. The Major Players vs. Ace Austin & Chris Bey

–Championship vs. Career Match: Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace (C) vs. Mickie James

–Full Metal Mayhem IMPACT World Championship Match: Josh Alexander (C) vs. Bully Ray