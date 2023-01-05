Poll results: 2022 GERWECK.NET Year End Awards – Announcer of the year
Pat McAfee (38%, 166 Votes)
Wade Barrett (12%, 54 Votes)
Excalibur (12%, 52 Votes)
Jim Ross (8%, 37 Votes)
Tony Schiavone (8%, 35 Votes)
Michael Cole (6%, 26 Votes)
Corey Graves (5%, 23 Votes)
Tom Hannifan (5%, 21 Votes)
Taz (3%, 14 Votes)
Vic Joseph (1%, 5 Votes)
Byron Saxton (1%, 5 Votes)
Kevin Kelly (0%, 1 Votes)
Kevin Patrick (0%, 0 Votes)
Total Voters: 439
Past winners:
2021: Pat McAfee
2020: Tony Schiavone
2019: Mauro Ranallo
2018: Mauro Ranallo
2016: Matt Striker
2015: Mauro Ranallo
2014: JBL