Phil Baroni arrested

Former UFC, PRIDE and Strikeforce MMA fighter and occasional pro wrestler Phil Baroni was arrested for allegedly killing his girlfriend in Mexico.

The incident was said to have happened on January 1st in a hotel room following a fight over alleged infidelity. The woman was said to be of Mexican origin. Both were said to be under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

Police found the woman unresponsive in bed with bruises and blows all over her head and naked body and noticed Baroni’s hands were red.

The 46-year-old is being held in jail and is awaiting sentencing.

He told local police that he told her to take a shower after learning she slept with another man and when she refused, he forced her in the shower and she hit her head.

He said she claimed she couldn’t get out of the tub so he assisted her and took her to bed, wrapping her in a blanket as she complained about being cold. He said he went out to get beer and cigarettes that she requested and thought she was sleeping when he got back.