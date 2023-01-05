New details on Vince McMahon planning WWE comeback

Former WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon is reportedly looking to sell the company.

As noted back in mid-December, The Wall Street Journal reported that McMahon told people he plans to make a comeback at WWE an that he received bad advice from people close to him to step down back in July, and that he now believes the allegations and investigations would have blown over had he stayed, according to these people.

In an update, a new report from The Wall Street Journal notes that McMahon, who is still the majority owner of the company, is planning to return so that he can pursue a sale of the business, according to sources familiar with the matter.

McMahon has majority voting power through his ownership of Class-B stock, and he has reportedly told the company that he is electing himself to the Board of Directors, along with former WWE Co-Presidents Michelle Wilson and George Barrios, who were shockingly let go in early 2020.

The move to reinstate McMahon, which the Board previously rebuffed, and the others, will require three current Directors to vacate their positions.

McMahon reportedly expects that he will be able to assume the role of WWE Chairman, but he will need Board approval for that.

McMahon sent a letter to the WWE Board of Directors in late December to detail his desire to return to the company that he built into a global sports entertainment juggernaut, to help spearhead a strategic-review process. McMahon believes there is a narrow window to kick off a sales process because WWE’s media rights fees, including the RAW and SmackDown TV deals, are about to be re-negotiated.

McMahon believes the current media landscape is evolving quickly, and more companies are looking to own the intellectual property they use on their streaming platforms, making WWE an attractive takeover target, the sources close to the matter said. WWE posted its first year of over $1 billion in revenue in 2021, and the company currently has a market value of just over $5 billion.

The WWE Board responded last month in a letter to McMahon, saying they are prepared to initiate a review process and would welcome working with Vince on it. However, the Board also said it unanimously agreed that McMahon’s return to WWE would not be in shareholders’ best interest, according to those familiar with the letters.

The WWE Board also asked McMahon to confirm his commitment to repay expenses incurred by WWE related to the Special Committee investigation into the previous misconduct allegations, and requested that he agree not to return to the company during government probes of the matter. McMahon responded and said he remains willing to continue working to complete any reimbursement for reasonable expenses related to the investigation, to the extent that they are not covered by insurance, but he declined to agree to not return to the company.

McMahon has reportedly communicated to the Board that unless he has direct involvement as Executive Chairman from the outset of a strategic review, he will not support or approve any media rights deal or sale.

UPDATE– McMahon issued the following press release today to confirm the WSJ report: