MJF vs. Bryan Danielson news for AEW Revolution

The first Dynamite of 2023 featured a segment where Bryan Danielson called out AEW World Champion MJF, right after defeating Tony Nese. The two had words, and MJF revealed how he spoke to AEW President Tony Khan about a challenge to put Danielson through in order to get the title match at Revolution.

It was said that if Danielson can defeat MJF’s hand-picked opponents through the February 8 edition of AEW Dynamite, then Danielson will earn the title shot at Revolution. However, this didn’t go over well with Danielson. Danielson then revealed his own challenge – if he defeats the opponents picked by MJF between now and the February 8 Dynamite, then he gets to pick the stipulation for the title match at Revolution. MJF hesitated but agreed, and Danielson then revealed that their match at Revolution would be a one-hour Iron Man match.

AEW has not announced the hand-picked opponents for Danielson as of this writing, but he is scheduled to wrestle Konosuke Takeshita on next week’s show in Los Angeles. Assuming all bouts are held on upcoming Dynamite episodes, it looks like Danielson will need to go 5-0 with the opponents.

The 2023 AEW Revolution pay-per-view is scheduled for Sunday, March 5 from the Chase Center in San Francisco, California. No other matches have been announced as of this writing.

#AEW World Champion @The_MJF isn't about to respond with fists here in Seattle Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/YGA9tv7DL7 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 5, 2023