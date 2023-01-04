Antonio Inoki biopic in the works

NJPW has announced that a movie on the life of Japanese legend Antonio Inoki is in the works. A video aired earlier today at Wrestle Kingdom 17 to announce that the Inoki biopic is being developed. There’s no word yet on the release date or any other details.

Wrestle Kingdom 17 featured the six-man Antonio Inoki Memorial Match, which saw Yuji Nagata, Togi Makabe, and Satoshi Kojima defeat Minoru Suzuki, Tiger Mask, and Tatsumi Fujinami.

Inoki, who was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2010, passed away on October 1, 2022 at the age of 79.