Country music singer Hardy will perform at the upcoming WWE Royal Rumble event, which is scheduled for Saturday 1/28 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, TX.

Hardy’s “Sold Out” song is the official theme for the Royal Rumble. He was shown at ringside for tonight’s RAW Nashville, and it was announced that he will be performing live at the Rumble.

Hardy previously performed a few songs at the 2020 WWE Tribute to The Troops show.