Wrestling world pays tribute to Don West

The wrestling world paid tribute to former TNA commentator Don West who sadly passed away at the age of 59 after battling brain cancer for over a year.

Impact issued a statement yesterday honoring West and that was followed by another statement from EVP Scott D’Amore which was published on the Impact website.

“Don was truly a one of a kind who brightened every room he walked into. He brought out the best in people and was an inspiration to all who crossed paths with him. He was one of the first people I met upon arriving at the TNA Asylum for the first time, and Don instantly made me feel welcome,” D’Amore wrote. “His warm heart and legendary sense of humor made every day at work something to look forward to. I am forever grateful for being able to share a friendship with Don and truly know my career and my life are better because of having him in them.”

During Smackdown before the Solo Sikoa vs Sheamus match got underway, Michael Cole sent his condolences to the West family, saying that the wrestling commentator passed away earlier in the day and he left an impact on the wrestling business.

“Godspeed, Mr West,” Cole said.

All Elite Wrestling and NWA also sent in their condolences, with AEW writing, “AEW joins the wrestling world in mourning the passing of Don West. Our thoughts are with his family, his friends and his fans,” while the NWA added, “The NWA is saddened to hear of the passing of legendary wrestling broadcaster Don West. Our thoughts and prayers are with him, his family and the wrestling community.”

Former TNA President Dixie Carter wrote that she was broken-hearted to hear the news about West’s passing. “Heaven gained the greatest salesman. Prayers to his family,” Carter wrote on Twitter.

Jeff Jarrett, who also worked extensively with West during his TNA days, said that when he got the text that West passed away, he had a feeling of mixed emotions, happy and relieved for him that he’s no longer in pain but the finality of his death was dark and it hurts.

“We FaceTimed just a few days ago, and because of his situation it’s the only conversation that I’ve ever had with him that I got to do all the talking and I’m sure he hated that! We reminisced, laughed, and I got the final opportunity to tell him I loved him and that I will see him again one day,” Jarrett wrote.