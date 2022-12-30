Ricky Steamboat on not wrestling Ric Flair, William Regal thanks Tony Khan

Dec 30, 2022 - by Steve Gerweck

Ricky Steamboat on why he turned down Ric Flair’s “Last Match”

“We hadn’t signed or sealed the deal on the money part of it, but what put the nail in the coffin is,I found out that Flair was wearing a pacemaker. All these years and I never knew. I immediately said, ‘I don’t think I want to do this.’ I don’t want my legacy to be that I was in the ring if he happened to pass away or something went wrong. I didn’t want that.”

William Regal tweeted on his AEW departure…

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Liv Morgan

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal