Ricky Steamboat on not wrestling Ric Flair, William Regal thanks Tony Khan

– Ricky Steamboat on why he turned down Ric Flair’s “Last Match”

“We hadn’t signed or sealed the deal on the money part of it, but what put the nail in the coffin is,I found out that Flair was wearing a pacemaker. All these years and I never knew. I immediately said, ‘I don’t think I want to do this.’ I don’t want my legacy to be that I was in the ring if he happened to pass away or something went wrong. I didn’t want that.”

– William Regal tweeted on his AEW departure…

Yesterday was my last official day with @AEW. I’d like to thank @TonyKhan, Megha and all the hard working crew. Contrary to people who’ve never spoken to me or have their information from people who don’t know me or are trying to make themselves noticed,I had a lovely time..(1/2) — William Regal (@RealKingRegal) December 30, 2022