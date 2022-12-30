Former TNA announcer Don West passes away

Former TNA/Impact Wrestling announcer announced in June of 2021 that he was diagnosed with a brain lymphoma. On Friday, West’s longtime announce partner Mike Tenay announced that West has passed away…

“Just heard from wife Terri that our brother @DonWestDeals will be spending New Years in heaven. Terri said D-Dub finally had to tap out from his match with lymphoma. We bonded as soon as we met, both as broadcast partners and friends. Years of great moments both on and off camera.”

West worked as an announcer for TNA/Impact from 2002 to 2012. West last tweeted in May of 2022 when he thanked fans for sending support and donations to help in his battle. West was 59 years old.