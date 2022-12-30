Charlotte Flair wins Smackdown women’s championship

Charlotte Flair is your new WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion.

The final SmackDown of 2022 featured Rousey retaining her title over Raquel Rodriguez. After the match, Flair made her surprise return to confront Rousey in the ring, her first appearance since dropping the blue brand title to Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash back on May 8. Rousey asked if Flair wanted a title shot at the Royal Rumble, but Flair said no, she was here to challenge Rousey tonight.

The match started and Flair immediately connected with a big boot for a 2 count. Flair then knocked Shayna Baszler off the apron with a boot, and waited to hit Rousey with a Spear. Rousey ate the Spear, but then quickly countered with the armbar. Flair turned the armbar into a roll-up for the pin to win the title. Flair then celebrated with fans in the crowd, and stood tall as the pyro went off.

Flair returned with a modified theme song, which you can hear below.

This is Flair’s seventh reign with the blue brand title. Rousey began her second reign back at WWE Extreme Rules on October 8 by defeating Liv Morgan. Rousey held the strap for 83 recognized days.

Below are several shots from tonight’s title change at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL: