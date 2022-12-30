AJ Styles injury note

As noted, AJ Styles apparently suffered some sort of left leg or ankle injury at Thursday’s WWE live event in Hershey, PA while he was teaming with Karl Anderson and Mia Yim to face Finn Balor, Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley. Styles dove from the ring to the floor, but immediately clutched his leg as the referee threw up the dreaded “X” to call for help. AJ then sat there as Anderson, Yim and officials checked him out. AJ was helped to the back by Anderson and a referee, and appeared to be in pain. It was speculated by one correspondent that Styles may have blown his ankle out.

In an update, a new report from PWInsider notes that the injury to Styles is 100% legitimate, and not part of some sort of storyline.

Word from within WWE is that this was “likely” an ankle injury, and Styles was set to get the injury checked out as soon as possible. There’s no way of knowing how long Styles might be out of the ring until he sees a doctor.

Styles was having issues with putting weight on his left foot after the match, and as noted, had to be helped to the back.

Styles has not commented on the injury as of this writing.