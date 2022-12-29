12/29/22 WWE house show results from Hershey, PA

– WWE Raw Women’s Title: Bianca Belair (c) vs Becky Lynch : Match Goes to a No Contest due to interference from Bayley, who lays out both Belair and Lynch.

– The OC : AJ Styles / Karl Anderson/ Mia Yim vs Judgment Day: Finn Balor / Damian Priest / Rhea Ripley : NOTE : AJ Styles suffers a lower leg / ankle injury in mid-match and is taken to the back.

– MIZ TV leads to Dexter Lumis d The Miz via DQ.

– Dexter Lumis and Johnny Gargano d The Miz and Baron Corbin

– The Street Profits: Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins d Alpha Academy: Chad Gable and Otis

– Bobby Lashley d Omos ( w/ MVP )

– Cage Match : WWE US Title : Austin Theory (c) d Seth Rollins

