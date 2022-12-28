WWE The Bump lists top 10 matches of the year

Dec 28, 2022 - by Marc Middleton

Photo Credit: WWE

WWE’s The Bump has named the top 10 matches of 2022.

The #10 bout was Bobby Lashley vs. current champion Austin Theory for the WWE United States Title on the Survivor Series Kickoff, while the #1 spot went to Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins at Hell In a Cell.

Honorable Mentions go to Drew McIntyre vs. Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title at WWE Clash at The Castle, The New Day vs. The Usos for the Unisputed WWE Tag Team Titles on the November 11 SmackDown, Finn Balor vs. WWE Hall of Famer Edge in the I Quit Match at WWE Extreme Rules, Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women’s Title at WWE WrestleMania Backlash, Alpha Academy vs. Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins vs. RK-Bro for the RAW Tag Team Titles on the March 7 RAW, Sami Zayn vs. Johnny Knoxville in the Anything Goes match at WrestleMania 38.

Below are the top 10 matches of 2022, as named by The Bump, along with related tweets and clips featuring comments from various WWE stars:

10. Austin Theory vs. Bobby Lashley for the WWE United States Title on the Survivor Series Kickoff

9. WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin vs. Kevin Owens in a No Holds Barred match at WrestleMania 38

8. The Bloodline vs. Team Brawling Brutes in War Games at WWE Survivor Series

7. The Street Profits vs. The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles at WWE Money In the Bank

6. Bayley vs. Bianca Belair for the RAW Women’s Title in a Last Woman Standing match at WWE Crown Jewel

5. Logan Paul vs. Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title at WWE Crown Jewel

4. Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair for the RAW Women’s Title at WrestleMania 38

3. Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title at WWE SummerSlam

2. Sheamus vs. GUNTHER for the WWE Intercontinental Title at WWE Clash at The Castle

1. Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins at WWE Hell In a Cell

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Ivy

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal