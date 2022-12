Indus Sher vs. The Creeds confirmed for New Year’s Evil

Brutus & Julius Creed vs. Veer & Sanga is now official for the NXT New Year’s Evil episode. The two teams have feuded since 10/18 when Indus Sher reunited.

Below is the current lineup for the 1/3 NXT New Year’s Evil episode on the USA Network-

-The Creed Brothers vs. Indus Sher

–NXT Championship Match: Bron Breakker (C) vs. Grayson Waller