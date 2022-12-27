Battle of the Belts V to air live at 11PM on January 6

The fifth installment of Battle of the Belts will be airing live on Friday, January 6 at 11PM ET immediately following the conclusion of Rampage on TNT.

This is the same format that was used for Battle of the Belts IV, with both shows airing live.

Even though the show is only just over a week away, there have been no matches announced yet. Typically there are three matches that form part of the broadcast and the previous Battle of the Belts was headlined by FTR vs Gates of Agony for the ROH Tag Team titles.

Rampage and Battle of the Belts V will take place from the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, Oregon. Tickets are still available at AEWTix.com.