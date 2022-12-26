Jake Roberts pitched faction with Mick Foley & The Berzerker

In a recent episode of The Snake Pit podcast, Jake Roberts shared some details for who he’d have liked to utilize if he was composing a stable back in the day (per Wrestling Inc). He named a series of three other talent he believes would have formed a compelling faction. You can read some highlights from the discussion and listen to the complete episode below.

On the dynamics of his faction concept:

“Definitely would’ve liked to have worked with Mick [Foley]. I think our styles would’ve matched up pretty damn good, and I don’t think anybody would’ve gotten in the way. I would’ve liked to have seen Terry Funk in there as a threesome. Make him the ‘Godfather of Style’ or something, I don’t know. You’ve got Terry Funk, would’ve been great to be in there.”

On the final member to round out the quartet:

“[The] Berzerker. He would’ve been good to be in there.”