12/26/22 WWE house show results from Columbus, OH

– Dexter Lumis d The Miz

– Omos ( w/ MVP ) d Mustafa Ali

– Johnny Gargano d Baron Corbin

– The Street Profits: Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins d Alpha Academy: Chad Gable and Otis

– WWE Raw Women’s Title: Bianca Belair (c) d Bayley

– Cage Match: WWE US Title : Austin Theory (c) d Damian Priest / Johnny Gargano

