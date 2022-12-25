Sami Callihan’s Impact contract set to expire

Fightful Select reports that the Impact Wrestling contract of Sami Callihan is going to expire in a few months, making Callihan a free agent. Callihan previously signed a two-year contract extension with Impact at the start of 2021 through 2022.

Callihan has remained a key figure on Impact’s roster and has recently headlined several signature events. He is also a former Impact Wrestling World Champion. Also, Fightful reports that Callihan’s pending free agency has caught the interest of outside promoters.

Callihan also runs his own indie wrestling promotion, Pro Wrestling Revolver, which has been very successful for him. It has become one of the top indie promotions in wrestling.