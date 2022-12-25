Merry Christmas wishes from Tony Khan and Mandy Rose

– AEW CEO Tony Khan wishes everyone a Merry Christmas.

Merry Christmas! Thank you everyone, whether you support @Jaguars or @FulhamFC or @AEW , or all of above, thank you all, and even if you support none of the above, I hope that you have a great Christmas too! pic.twitter.com/TF3otxj8bc

– “Merry Christmas to all! 🎁🙏🏻 Really appreciate the abundance of love & support I’ve gotten the last couple of weeks 🥺🙌🏻”- Mandy Rose

Merry Christmas to all! 🎁🙏🏻Really appreciate the abundance of love & support I’ve gotten the last couple weeks 🥹🙌🏼

Also click here for 50% off subscriptions now until new years !🔥https://t.co/CYJMJdYMXW pic.twitter.com/njrNuFaS6F

— Mandy (@WWE_MandyRose) December 25, 2022