Who did Bray Wyatt attack on WWE Smackdown?

This past Friday on WWE SmackDown Bray Wyatt attacked a cameraman during his segment, a shocking act of aggression that plays into the storyline of Wyatt slowly losing the grip on his inner demons.

The Local Competitor Twitter account has revealed the identity of the cameraman. He is JT Energy, who previously competed for WWE back in 2019, where he wrestled Erick Rowan as JT Horn.