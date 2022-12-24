Who did Bray Wyatt attack on WWE Smackdown?

Dec 24, 2022 - by Steve Gerweck

This past Friday on WWE SmackDown Bray Wyatt attacked a cameraman during his segment, a shocking act of aggression that plays into the storyline of Wyatt slowly losing the grip on his inner demons.

The Local Competitor Twitter account has revealed the identity of the cameraman. He is JT Energy, who previously competed for WWE back in 2019, where he wrestled Erick Rowan as JT Horn.

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Neveah

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal