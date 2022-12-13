Vince McMahon intends “comeback” at WWE, blames bad advice for leaving

In the same Wall Street Journal story that revealed another allegation against Vince McMahon and ex-referee Rita Chatterton asking for an $11.75 million settlement, it was said that McMahon intends to “make a comeback” at WWE.

Sources close to McMahon have indicated that he’s convinced that he received bad advice from friends close to him to step down from his role and retire, ending his 40-year run as the head of the company.

“He now believes the allegations and investigations would have blown over had he stayed,” the Wall Street Journal quotes sources as saying.

McMahon stepped down in July after the first allegation was exposed by the same Wall Street Journal and was replaced by his daughter Stephanie as Chairwoman and his CEO role was split between Stephanie and Nick Khan. Paul “Triple H” Levesque took over the role of creative.

WWE has thrived without McMahon since his departure in July, with many talking about a better atmosphere backstage and a better direction of the product overall.