Complete Impact Wrestling Spoilers, TV Taping

12/9/22 TV tapings results.

Shera defeated Jack Price

Taylor Wilde defeated Kilynn King

Eddie Edwards won a good match with Delirious. They shook hands post match, but Eddie turned on him. Jonathan Gresham made the save.

John Skyler was destroyed by Bully Ray. Tommy Dreamer saves Skyler from further damage. Dreamer and Bully had a spirited verbal back and forth.

Matt Cardona and Brian Myers defeated Decay.

Alan Angels (with Deaner and Kon) lost to Sami Callihan. They attacked Sami post match and beat him down.

Johnny Swinger and Zicky Dice lost to Gujjar and Joe Hendry. Moose interfered chasing Joe Hendry out of the arena. Gujjar won on his own, but Hendry returned to celebrate the win.

The Motor City Machine Guns captured the Impact World Tag Team Championships against Heath and Rhino. This was a fun match.

Deonna Purrazzo and Giselle Shaw were defeated by The Death Dolls.

Sami Callihan attempted to join The Design, but was beat down again by the group.

Mike Bailey won a wonderful match against Yuya Uemura. Kenny King had a pre taped promo from Mexico saying he will see Bailey soon.

John Skyler and Hotch come out to face Johnny Swinger and Zicky Dice. Bully chases off Dice and Swinger. Tommy Dreamer comes out to save Hotch and Skyler from Bully, but are double crossed and Hotch, Swinger and Bully beat down Dreamer. Dreamer has to be helped to the back after a beating with a ladder and a chair.

Steve Maclin and Rich Swann go to a countout.

Mickie James and Jordynne Grace defeat Tasha Steelz and Savanah Evans. Mickie superkicks Grace post match to further their story line.

In the Main Event, World Champion, Josh Alexander defeats Moose.