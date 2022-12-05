WWE producer’s son set to sign with the company

Dec 5, 2022 - by Steve Gerweck

NWA Colby Corino’s contract is set to expire at the end of December, officially making him a free agent on January 1st, 2023.
He is expected to sign with WWE.

Colby Corino as you may know is the son of former ECW, and NWA World Heavyweight Champion Steve Corino, who currently works for WWE as a trainer and producer for NXT.

