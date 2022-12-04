Dutch Mantell on Kevin Owens: “he looks like a cab driver”

Dutch Mantell recently stated:

Owens has a lot of heat on him anyway because if you look at him, he doesn’t have the body, he doesn’t have the tan, he looks like a cab driver going to get in his cab. Great worker but his external features or look doesn’t be fit the profession that he’s in. The former WWE manager also disclosed that he had heard that Owens gets tired during matches. I think they say he still blows up gets tired in a match. which in my worst shape, I got tired, but I don’t know, he’s probably doing 15 minutes every night so that should keep you in working shape but I don’t know. What can make you blow up too is nerves. If you get nervous that can hinder your breathing or just emotions I guess.

