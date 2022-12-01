Notes on Jake Hager and Nick Aldis
– At Revelations, new HOG World Heavyweight Champion, Jacob Fatu, faces a momentous challenge in his very first title defense: former NWA World Champion “The National Treasure” Nick Aldis! Live, Saturday December 17th at La Boom in Queens, NYC!
That's more like it.
Dec 17. First time ever. @HOGwrestling pic.twitter.com/WCwkbFU59x
— Nick Aldis (@RealNickAldis) December 1, 2022
– In case you didn’t know, Jake Hager likes his new hat, and he’s been taking it everywhere with him, even if it means walking around shirtless, but wearing the hat, in a grocery store or at the airport.
I like this Hat pic.twitter.com/RlqmKEPuXv
— Jake Hager (@RealJakeHager) November 28, 2022