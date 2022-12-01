Impact Report, 12/1/22

Join us tonight for up to the minute results from Impact Wrestling. Coverage begins at 8pm.

We start the show with Bully Ray entering the arena fresh off his attack on Impact World Champion, Josh Alexander. Bully is the #1 Contender, but the way he has carried himself is the story. Bully is booed loudly as soon as he enters the ring. He belittles the home town Kentucky crowd. He then starts threatening fans in the crowd, including children. He says he did everything he said he was going to do. He even shook Josh’s hand. Bully says Josh isn’t smart like him. He then brags about beating Hogan, Sting and then he brings up his time with Hulk’s daughter Brooke. He says with all that he has done, why would you put your wife that close to him. He says Josh will be gone a few weeks. He will face Josh at Hard to Kill on Jan 3rd. Rich Swann then jumps Bully from behind. Bully tries to get away. This sets up a match.

Match 1. Bully Ray VS Rich Swann

Bully takes the early advantage after a commercial break. The pace is slow, with Bully using fists, elbows and other ground and pound moves. Bully whips Rich and eats a kick to the face. Swann then splashes Bully from the top. Swann goes back to the top, but Bully crotches him on the ropes by tripping him. Swann gets locked upside down in the corner and Bully boots him repeatedly. Bully locks on a rear chin lock. Swann jaw breakers free. Swann hits a few nice kicks then a missile drop kick. Bully back drops Swann off the ropes. Bully misses a senton of his own. Swann hits a 450, but Bully kicks out at two. Swann gets a two off a crossbody. Bully uses a chain to the throat to get DQ’d.

Winner by DQ, Rich Swann

He then stalks Swann and boots him to the floor. He grabs a chair and runs off the female ref, before beating Swann with the chair. He then rips up a fans poster and goes back on the attack. He then zip ties Swann to the bottom rope. He then grabs the chair, but Tommy Dreamer stops him from behind. The two have words. Bully gets angry and pushes Tommy to the ground. Scott D’Amore comes out goes after Bully. Tommy tries to play peace keeper. Bully goes after Swann with the chair again and Tommy steps in front of the chair. D’Amore wants to fight Bully and starts smashing his trophy. He calls him a few dirty words. D’Amore spits on him. Bully says you hired me. D’Amore throws a chair at Bully as he walks up the steps. What a fantastic segment.

We get a Trey Miguel vignette. He has clearly changed his ways. He is the New X Division Champion. He also has a new attitude.

Match 2. Moose VS Bhupinder Gujjar

Moose goes right on the attack with some chops in the corner. Gujjar returns the favor. He hits a few running clotheslines and a inverted atomic drop. Moose bails. He cuts off Gujjar who follows. Moose powerbombs Gujjar on the apron. Gujjar beats the count in the ring and we go to break.

Back from break, Moose is bullying Gujjar and belittling him. Bhupinder having enough, tries to slug it out in the center of the ring, but Moose wins the exchange. Moose misses a spear. Gujjar punt kicks Moose and lands a ripcord knee. After a sling blade, Gujjar goes to the second rope, but misses his spear. Moose then hits a spear and it is over.

Winner by pinfall, Moose.

Moose tosses Gujjar from the ring. He then grabs the mic and asks the crowd if they know who he is. He belittles the crowd and tells them he told everyone Bully was going to screw Josh Alexander. He brings up his loss at Overdrive. He says he should have won. He then says he never wants to hear Bully’s name again. Digital Media Champion, Joe Hendry enters. The crowd loves this guy. He enters all smiles. A This is Awesome chant breaks out. Moose says what are you doing in his ring. Moose advises Hendry to leave. Joe says before he leaves, he doesn’t believe he wants him to leave. Moose tries to slug him. Hendry lays in a few shots. Moose takes him down, but Hendry ducks a clothesline and Gujjar spears him. Bhupinder and Hendry soak in the cheers.

Mike Bailey is interviewed backstage. Kenny King is wanting to feud with Bailey, but Mike says his goals are on titles.

Mickey James has a vignette backstage setting the stage for her match with Deonna Purrazzo. This will be the third match between the two. Mickie loses and her career is over. They will go at it tonight.

Match 3. Frankie Kazarian VS Steve Maclin

Maclin and Kaz start with fist back and forth. There is no wrestling going to happen. Maclin hurls Frankie to the floor. Maclin chases him and rams his back into the apron. They end up back in the ring and Kaz eats an elbow off the ropes. Maclin uses the middle rope to choke Kaz. He drives Frankie with his shoulder into the corner. Kaz finally rolls threw it for a two count. He then backslides him. Kaz then hits a series of flying elbows off the ropes. Kaz slams and then leg drops Maclin for a two count. Kaz then leg drops Maclin on the apron on his neck. Kaz then hits a cutter. Maclin put his foot on the rope to stop the count. The match goes outside and Maclin gets a chair. He crotches Frankie. The ref calls for the bell.

Winner by DQ, Frankie Kazarian

Maclin brutalizes Frankie with the chair post match.

Savanah Evans and Tasha Steelz are shown arguing backstage about who was the reason they lost.