Match announced for next week’s Raw

Undisputed WWE Universal Tag Team Champions The Usos will defend their titles during next week’s RAW.

WWE has announced that Matt Riddle and Elias will challenge The Usos for the gold next Monday night from the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC.

Tonight’s post-Survivor Series edition of RAW featured a backstage segment where Elias and Riddle expressed interest in going for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles. The Bloodline interrupted and said Elias will never win WWE gold because The Usos are the 1s, while Riddle and Elias are the 2s. Elias then issued the challenge and The Usos accepted for any time, any place.

WWE later announced Riddle and Elias vs. The Usos for next Monday night.

Jey Usos went on to face Kevin Owens in tonight’s RAW main event, but Owens got the win, despite interference by The Bloodline.