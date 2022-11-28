AEW Dynamite rating/viewership for last week

Last Wednesday’s live post-Full Gear Thanksgiving Eve edition of AEW Dynamite drew 880,000 viewers on TBS, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. The numbers are just now being released due to the holiday.

This is up 7.58% from the previous week’s episode, which drew 818,000 viewers for the Full Gear go-home show.

Last week’s Dynamite drew a 0.32 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is up 14.28% from the previous week’s 0.28 rating. Last week’s 0.32 key demographic rating represents 421,000 viewers who watched the show from that 18-49 demo. This is up 15.34% from the previous week’s 365,000 18-49 viewers that the 0.28 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Dynamite ranked #6 on the Cable Top 150 this past week with the 0.32 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down from the previous week’s #4 ranking.

Dynamite ranked #35 in viewership for the night on cable this past week. This is down from the previous week’s #44 ranking.

Last Wednesday’s Dynamite drew the eighth-lowest total audience of the year so far, and the thirteenth-lowest key demo rating of the year so far, tied with seven other episodes. Dynamite drew the highest key demo viewership since the Third Anniversary show on October 5, and the highest total audience since November 9. It’s worth noting that two shows that outranked Dynamite on cable were fairly short. The #4 ranking on the Cable Top 150 was a two-minute College Basketball telecast on ESPN with a 0.37 key demo rating, and the #5 ranking was a NBA Courtside show on ESPN with a 0.37 key demo rating. Sports competition last Wednesday night included one FIFA World Cup game on ESPN, one FIFA World Cup game on FS1, two FIFA World Cup games on Universo, two FIFA World Cup games on FOX Deportes, two NBA games on ESPN, three College Basketball games on ESPN, five College Basketball games on ESPN2, two NHL games on TNT, and one B1G College Basketball game on Big Ten Network. Last Wednesday’s Dynamite viewership was up 7.58% from the previous week, while the 18-49 key demo rating was up 14.28% from the previous week.

This past week’s Dynamite viewership was down 2% from the same week in 2021. The key demo rating was up 3.22% from the previous year.

The FIFA World Cup game between Germany and Japan on ESPN at 7:43am topped the day in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.57 rating, also drawing 1.608 million viewers. The Five on FOX News topped the day on cable in viewership with 3.131 million viewers, also drawing a 0.18 key demo rating for the #16 spot on the Cable Top 150.

Survivor on CBS topped the day on broadcast TV in viewership with an average of 4.891 million viewers. Survivor on CBS also topped the day on broadcast TV in the 18-49 key demo with a 0.66 rating.

Last Wednesday’s live post-Full Gear Thanksgiving Eve edition of AEW Dynamite aired from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, IL, and featured several happenings advertised ahead of time – Full Gear fallout, an update on the feud between rapper Bow Wow and AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill, Ricky Starks vs. Ethan Page in the finals of the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament, AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy defending against Jake Hager, AEW World Trios Champions Death Triangle vs. The Elite in part 2 of their Best Of 7 Series, William Regal will speaking for the first time since helping MJF win the AEW World Title from Jon Moxley at Full Gear, plus ROH World Champion Chris Jericho defending against Tomohiro Ishii, which was the main event.

Below is our 2022 AEW Dynamite Viewership Tracker:

January 5 Episode: 1.010 million viewers with a 0.43 rating in the 18-49 demographic (TBS premiere episode)

January 12 Episode: 969,000 viewers with a 0.39 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 19 Episode: 1.032 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 26 Episode: 1.100 million viewers with a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Beach Break episode)

February 2 Episode: 954,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 9 Episode: 1.129 million viewers with a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 16 Episode: 869,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 23 Episode: 1.010 million viewers with a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 2 Episode: 966,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 9 Episode: 945,000 viewers with a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Revolution episode)

March 16 Episode: 993,000 viewers with a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic (St. Patrick’s Day Slam episode)

March 23 Episode: 1.046 million viewers with a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 30 Episode: 979,000 viewers with a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 6 Episode: 989,000 viewers with a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 13 Episode: 977,000 viewers with a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 20 Episode: 930,000 viewers with a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 27 Episode: 921,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 4 Episode: 833,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 11 Episode: 840,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 18 Episode: 922,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Wild Card Wednesday episode)

May 25 Episode: 929,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Third Anniversary episode)

June 1 Episode: 969,000 viewers with a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Double Or Nothing episode)

June 8 Episode: 939,000 viewers with a 0.34 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 15 Episode: 761,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Road Rager episode)

June 22 Episode: 878,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 29 Episode: 1.023 million viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Blood & Guts, post-Forbidden Door episode)

July 6 Episode: 979,000 viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 13 Episode: 942,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Fyter Fest Night 1 episode)

July 20 Episode: 910,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Fyter Fest Night 2 episode)

July 27 Episode: 976,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Fight for The Fallen episode)

August 3 Episode: 938,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 10 Episode: 972,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Quake By The Lake episode)

August 17 Episode: 957,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic (House of The Dragon episode)

August 24 Episode: 1.049 million viewers with a 0.34 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 31 Episode: 1.020 million viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 7 Episode: 1.035 million viewers with a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-All Out episode)

September 14 Episode: 1.175 million viewers with a 0.39 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 21 Episode: 1.039 million viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Grand Slam episode)

September 28 Episode: 990,000 viewers with a 0.34 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 5 Episode: 1.038 million viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Third Anniversary episode)

October 12 Episode: 983,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Canada debut episode)

October 18 Episode: 752,000 viewers with a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Title Tuesday episode)

October 26 Episode: 997,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic

November 2 Episode: 911,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic

November 9 Episode: 930,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic

November 16 Episode: 818,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic

November 23 Episode: 880,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Full Gear Thanksgiving Eve episode)

November 30 Episode:

2021 Viewership Average: 891,810 viewers per episode

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.34 per episode

2020 Viewership Average: 810,755 viewers per episode

2019 Viewership Average: 903,333 viewers per episode