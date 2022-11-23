Omega on All Out backstage brawl: “I’d encourage people to let it go”

Speaking to Sports Illustrated, former AEW World and Trios champion Kenny Omega said that it’s time for people to “let go” what happened after All Out.

“There are things no one can talk about, so I’d encourage people to let it go,” Omega said. “It doesn’t change that we want a team effort in AEW.”

The wrestling press has tried to get more details of what happened on that night in Chicago but everyone involved remained tight-lipped about the situation due to potential legal issues they might have.

“I encourage people to move away from it because there is no information to be released. Though I cannot talk about it, I do want the fans to know I still want the best for pro wrestling,” Omega continued.

The former champ said that he hopes that people don’t forget that at the end of the day, they’re just human beings struggling to show their art and it’s not a case of The Elite against CM Punk.