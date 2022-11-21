Updated lineup for WWE Survivor Series, Women’s WarGames advantage

It was announced on tonight’s Raw that Seth Rollins will defend the WWE United States Championship at Survivor Series in a Triple Threat against Austin Theory and Bobby Lashley.

It was also announced that Team Damage CTRL will have the WarGames advantage due to Rhea Ripley beating Asuka in the Raw main event. The fifth member of Team Belair will not be announced until Friday’s Smackdown, rumored to be Becky Lynch.

Survivor Series War Games is scheduled for this coming Saturday 11/26 from TD Garden in Boston. Here is the updated lineup-

–5 vs. 5 Men’s War Games Match: Team Bloodline (Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, Solo Sikoa, Sami Zayn) vs. Team Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Kevin Owens, Drew McIntyre, Butch, Ridge Holland)

–5 vs. 5 Women’s War Games Match: Team Belair (Bianca Belair, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, Mia Yim, TBA) vs. Team Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai, IYO SKY, Nikki Cross, Rhea Ripley)

–SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Ronda Rousey (C) vs. Shotzi

–WWE United States Championship Triple Threat: Seth Rollins (C) vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Austin Theory

-AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor