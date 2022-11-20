11/19/22 WWE house show results from Allentown, PA
– WWE Raw Women’s Title: Bianca Belair (c) vs Bayley ( w/ DMG CTRL ) Ends in a DQ when DMG CTRL Interferes. The match becomes a tag team.
– Bianca Belair / Asuka / Alexa Bliss d Bayley / Dakota Kai / Io Sky
How's your night going? #WWE #WWEAllentown pic.twitter.com/0WK2b2GnSb
— MintyRetroGames (@MintyRetroGames) November 20, 2022
– Ricochet d LA Knight
– WWE IC Title: GUNTHER (c) ( w/ Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser ) d Sheamus ( w/ Ridge Holland )
– Braun Strowman / Kofi Kingston / Xavier Woods d Jimmy / Jey Uso / Solo Sikoa
– Allentown Street Fight: Drew McIntyre d Karrion Kross ( w/ Scarlett )
– Liv Morgan d Sonya Deville with the Oblivion.
– WWE U.S Title: Seth Rollins (c) d Mustafa Ali / Matt Riddle / Austin Theory with a Curb Stomp on Theory.
Seth at #WWEAllentown #SethRollins #SFNR #ROLLINSFOREVER #TeamRollins
📷: @Raider4life1997 pic.twitter.com/vaMJW9nxWl
— Seth Rollins Fans : Fanpage (@SethRollinsFans) November 20, 2022
source: WRESTLING BODYSLAM .COM