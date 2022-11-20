11/19/22 WWE house show results from Allentown, PA

– WWE Raw Women’s Title: Bianca Belair (c) vs Bayley ( w/ DMG CTRL ) Ends in a DQ when DMG CTRL Interferes. The match becomes a tag team.

– Bianca Belair / Asuka / Alexa Bliss d Bayley / Dakota Kai / Io Sky

– Ricochet d LA Knight

– WWE IC Title: GUNTHER (c) ( w/ Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser ) d Sheamus ( w/ Ridge Holland )

– Braun Strowman / Kofi Kingston / Xavier Woods d Jimmy / Jey Uso / Solo Sikoa

– Allentown Street Fight: Drew McIntyre d Karrion Kross ( w/ Scarlett )

– Liv Morgan d Sonya Deville with the Oblivion.

– WWE U.S Title: Seth Rollins (c) d Mustafa Ali / Matt Riddle / Austin Theory with a Curb Stomp on Theory.

