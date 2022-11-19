Jericho to defend the ROH title on Wednesday

After retaining at Full Gear, Chris Jericho already has his next Ring of Honor World Championship defense lined up.

Jericho will defend his ROH World Championship against NJPW’s Tomohiro Ishii on Dynamite this Wednesday (November 23). The match was announced during a backstage segment at Full Gear.

Also set for Wednesday…

— Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Jake Hager for the #AEW All-Atlantic Championship.

— Ethan Page vs. Ricky Starks in the AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament Final.