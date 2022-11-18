Updated lineup for Impact Over Drive

Here is the updated card for tonight’s Impact Over Drive special from Louisville, KY-

–Pre-Show: Kenny King vs. Mike Bailey vs. Yuya Uemura vs. Jason Hotch vs. Bhupinder Gujjar vs. Rich Swann

–Pre-Show: Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin vs. Ace Austin & Chris Bey (#1 Contender’s Match)

-Mickie James vs. Taylor Wilde

–Tables Match: Bully Ray vs. Moose

–Knockouts Tag Team Championship Match: Taya Valkyrie & Jessicka (C) vs. Tasha Steelz & Savannah Evans

–Impact World Tag Team Championship Match: Heath & Rhino (C) vs. The Major Players

–Tournament Finals for the Vacant X-Division Championship: Trey Miguel vs. Black Taurus

–Last Woman Standing Knockouts World Championship Match: Jordynne Grace (C) vs. Masha Slamovich

Impact World Championship Match Josh Alexander (C) vs. Kazarian