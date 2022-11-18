Hit Row takes shots at Viking Raiders in song

As noted, last week’s SmackDown saw Sarah Logan return to WWE with The Viking Raiders. They attacked Hit Row and Legado del Fantasma before the scheduled singles match between B-Fab and Zelina Vega.

In an update, Hit Row recorded a diss track for Logan and The Vikings, set to the beat of Mobb Deep’s “Shook Ones, Pt. II” singles from 1994. The song, which can be heard in the Twitter embed below along with a video, is a part of Top Dolla’s regular Freestyle Friday releases. The group teased an appearance and a follow-up to last week’s attack for tonight’s SmackDown.

Logan and The Vikings have not responded to the song as of this writing.