11/10/22 Impact Viewership Wrestling

Last week’s episode of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV drew 94,000 viewers, up 38,000 viewers from the previous week record low. The show did a 0.02 in the 18-49 demo, up 0.01 but did not chart in the cable rankings.

Ratings credit: Showbuzzdaily.com

Click here for the 2022 Wrestling TV Viewership grid

(Follow GERWECK.NET on Twitter @gerweck or e-mail myself, Steve Gerweck with any news, updates, and/or corrections. Feel free to visit our T-shirt store via Pro Wrestling Tees)