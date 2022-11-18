11/10/22 Impact Viewership Wrestling
Last week’s episode of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV drew 94,000 viewers, up 38,000 viewers from the previous week record low. The show did a 0.02 in the 18-49 demo, up 0.01 but did not chart in the cable rankings.
Ratings credit: Showbuzzdaily.com
