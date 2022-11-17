Paul Wight reprises role of Captain Insano from 1998’s The Waterboy on AEW Dynamite
Adam Sandler’s 1998 football movie THe Waterboy got some love on AEW Dynamite. The Acclaimed presented a music video and the lead in saw a mock Swerve in our Glory call in to a mock wrestling show with Paul Wight, Captain Insano in the movie, reprising his role as the super hero wrestler laughing at the caller.
SCISSOR ME, CAPTAIN INSANO!
EVERYONE LOVES THE ACCLAIMED
✂️✂️✂️✂️✂️✂️✂️✂️✂️✂️✂️✂️#AEWDynamite @AEW pic.twitter.com/WiKoQ2szKP
— Anthony Bowens (@Bowens_Official) November 17, 2022
