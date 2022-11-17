Paul Wight reprises role of Captain Insano from 1998’s The Waterboy on AEW Dynamite

Nov 17, 2022 - by James Walsh

Adam Sandler’s 1998 football movie THe Waterboy got some love on AEW Dynamite. The Acclaimed presented a music video and the lead in saw a mock Swerve in our Glory call in to a mock wrestling show with Paul Wight, Captain Insano in the movie, reprising his role as the super hero wrestler laughing at the caller.

