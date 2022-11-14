AEW Rampage viewership/rating for last Friday

Friday’s taped edition of AEW Rampage drew an average of 456,000 viewers on TNT, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is up 0.22% from the previous week’s live episode, which drew 455,000 viewers.

Rampage drew a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 key demographic on Friday. This is down 21.42% from the previous week’s episode, which drew a 0.14 rating in the key demo. Friday’s 0.11 key demo rating represents 143,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 21.85% from the 183,000 18-49 viewers that the previous week’s 0.14 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Friday’s Rampage ranked #55 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.11 key demo rating. This is down from the previous week’s #20 ranking.

Friday’s Rampage ranked #81 in viewership for the night on cable. This is down from the previous week’s #78 ranking.

Friday’s Rampage drew the lowest key demo rating of the year so far, tied with three other episodes, and the twelfth-lowest key total audience of the year so far for a regular timeslot airing, tied with the April 1 episode. Sports competition from Friday included one College Basketball game on ESPN, one College Basketball game on ESPNU, one College Basketball game on FS1, one Women’s College Basketball game on ESPN2, one NBA game on ESPN, one NBA game on NBA-TV, one College Football game on ESPN2, one College Football game on FS1, and Charles Schwab Cup coverage on The Golf Channel, plus WWE SmackDown on FOX. Friday’s Rampage viewership was up 0.22% from the previous week’s episode, and the key demo rating was down 21.42% from the previous week.

This week’s Rampage viewership was down 11.45% from the same week in 2021. The key demo rating was down 45% from the previous year.

The College Basketball game between the Gonzaga and Michigan State on ESPN topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.38 key demo rating, also drawing 1.478 million viewers. The Five on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.646 million viewers, also drawing a 0.19 key demo rating for the #13 spot on the Cable Top 150.

Shark Tank on ABC topped the night on network TV in viewership with an average of 3.611 million viewers, also drawing a 0.51 key demo rating. WWE SmackDown on FOX topped the night on network TV in the 18-49 key demo with a 0.58 rating, also drawing 2.264 million viewers.

Friday’s AEW Rampage was taped last Wednesday from Agganis Arena in Boston, MA, with full spoilers available and the following line-up advertised ahead of time – an in-ring segment with Jungle Boy, Luchasaurus and Christian Cage, Brian Cage vs. Dante Martin and Bandido vs. Rush in matches for the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament, Nyla Rose issuing an Open Challenge, plus AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy defending against Lee Johnson in the main event.

Below is our 2022 AEW Rampage Viewership Tracker:

January 7 Episode: 588,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

January 14 Episode: 526,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

January 21 Episode: 594,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Live episode)

January 28 Episode: 601,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Championship Friday Beach Break episode)

February 4 Episode: 540,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

February 11 Episode: 549,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

February 18 Episode: 471,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Slam Drunk episode in early 7pm timeslot)

February 25 Episode: 473,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

March 4 Episode: 545,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Live episode)

March 11 Episode: 526,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped post-Revolution episode)

March 18 Episode: 398,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode in late 11:45pm timeslot)

March 25 Episode: 425,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

April 1 Episode: 456,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

April 8 Episode: 600,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

April 15 Episode: 482,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode in early 7pm timeslot)

April 22 Episode: 518,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

April 29 Episode: 464,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

May 6 Episode: 292,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode in early 5:30pm timeslot)

May 13 Episode: 340,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode in early 5:30pm timeslot)

May 20 Episode: 410,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode in early 7pm timeslot)

May 27 Episode: 341,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Live episode in early 6:30pm timeslot)

June 3 Episode: 475,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Live post-Double Or Nothing episode)

June 10 Episode: 476,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

June 17 Episode: 369,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Road Rager episode)

June 24 Episode: 422,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

July 1 Episode: 486,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped post-Forbidden Door episode)

July 8 Episode: 428,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

July 17 Episode: 435,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Fyter Fest Night 1 episode)

July 22 Episode: 428,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Fyter Fest Night 2 episode)

July 29 Episode: 375,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Fight for The Fallen episode)

August 5 Episode: 468,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Live episode)

August 12 Episode: 528,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Quake By The Lake episode)

August 19 Episode: 461,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

August 26 Episode: 431,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

September 2 Episode: 485,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Live episode)

September 9 Episode: 429,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Live post-All Out episode)

September 16 Episode: 470,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

September 23 Episode: 522,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Grand Slam episode)

September 30 Episode: 472,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

October 7 Episode: 404,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Live episode)

October 14 Episode: 458,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

October 21 Episode: 480,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Live episode)

October 28 Episode: 378,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Live episode)

November 4 Episode: 455,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Live episode)

November 11 Episode: 456,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

November 18 Episode:

2021 Viewership Average: 610,150 viewers per episode

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.25 per episode