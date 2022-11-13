Valerie Loureda makes NXT debut at non-televised live event

Former MMA fighter Valerie Loureda made her in-ring debut last night at an NXT non-televised live event in Orlando, Florida.

The 24-year-old, who fought for American Top Team in Bellator, signed with WWE earlier this year and she has been chronicling her training on social media.

“I did it. My WWE journey has begun,” Loureda tweeted after her match. She teamed up with Bronco Nima and Xyon Quinn to take on Andre Chase, Duke Hudson, and Thea Hail in a mixed six-person tag match for her first encounter.

The Cuban-American has a 4-1 MMA record and is super popular on social media with over 1 million followers combined.