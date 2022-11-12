Ric Flair on Charlotte: “she’s the greatest female wrestler of all time”

On the latest edition of his To Be The Man podcast WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair spoke about his daughter, former 10-time world champion Charlotte Flair, and explains why he thinks the Queen is the greatest female wrestler of all-time. Check out the Nature Boy’s full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.

Says his daughter Charlotte is the best female wrestler of all time:

Absolutely, and probably in the best shape of her life. I think it’s probably a mutual decision between her and the company as to when she comes back. It’ll be I would assume under the perfect circumstance. She’s the best wrestler, she’s the greatest female wrestler of all time.

Why he thinks Charlotte vs. Belair would be an all-time main event:

Like I said before, to have two legit world-class athletes. I mean, yeah, you could write the story itself. NCAA track star you know, strength, coordination, athleticism. Bianca Belair [vs.] Charlotte flair. It’s a main event in itself.