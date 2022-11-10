Cameron Grimes reportedly being called up

A new report from Wrestling Observer Radio notes that Cameron Grimes was recently told that he will be called up from NXT to RAW or SmackDown following his current feud with Joe Gacy and The Schism.

Gacy defeated Grimes on this week’s NXT and when the match was first announced, it was billed as the final bout between the two, but that was not mentioned on this week’s show. Grimes began feuding with Gacy back in the summer, and their first TV match saw Gacy get the win on the September 20 episode. The highlight of the feud saw Grimes bring Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson to NXT for a win over Gacy and The Dyad on October 18. This week’s match was the second singles match on TV between Grimes and Gacy.

Grimes recently made his main roster TV debut with a win over Akira Tozawa on the October 20 edition of WWE Main Event.