Spoilers: NXT Level Up tapings from 11/8

The following NXT Level Up matches were taped tonight to air on Friday-

-Ivy Nile & Tatum Paxley defeated Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson

-Javier Bernal defeated Ikemen Jiro

-Odyssey Jones, Edris Enofe & Malik Blade defeated Xyon Quinn, Bronco Nima & Lucien Price