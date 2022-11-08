FTR to work NJPW WK 17

IWGP, AAA & ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR are reportedly set to make their Tokyo Dome debuts.

A new report from Wrestling Observer Radio notes how it’s now confirmed that Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood are scheduled to defend the IWGP straps at NJPW’s Wrestle Kingdom 17 event on Wednesday, January 4.

FTR won the IWGP Tag Team Titles at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door back in June by winning a Triple Threat over Trent Beretta and Rocky Romero, and former champions Jeff Cobb and Great-O-Khan. They have had two title defenses since then – they retained over Aussie Open at NJPW Royal Quest II Day 1 on October 1, then over Cobb and Great-O-Khan at NJPW Battle Autumn Day 16 this past Saturday.

There’s no word yet on who will challenge FTR at Wrestle Kingdom 17, but there was an angle between FTR and Aussie Open after last Saturday’s Battle Autumn tour-closer in Osaka, Japan. Aussie Open’s Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis confronted Wheeler and Harwood, and promised to win the NJPW World Tag League Tournament to earn the Wrestle Kingdom title shot.

FTR working Wrestle Kingdom 17 means they will miss AEW Dynamite that week.