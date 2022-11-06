11/5/22 MCW results: Lio Rush, Velvet Sky, Ace Austin, more

MCW Pro Wrestling Event Results

Saturday November 5, 2022

MCW Higher Ground

RJ Meyer Arena

1000 Joppa Farm Road

Joppa, MD 21085

#MCWHigherground

Match #1

The Mecca defeated Impact Wrestling’s Ace Austin

Match #2

**4 Corner’s Tag Team Match**

Angel Alvarado & Alex Divine defeated Lor Diaz & Diego Cruz, The Thrash Society, Myles Hawkins & Brandon Scott

Match #3

**MCW Women’s Championship**

Mandy Leon w/ Velvet Sky defeated Zayda Steel w/Sigma Steve

Match #4

**MCW Tag Team Championship**

“The Trade” Robert Locke & Eric Martin (C) w/ Portia defeated Black Wall Street w/ Red Velvet

Match #5

**Triple Threat Match**

“Miami” Mike Walker defeated Lio Rush & Jordan Oliver

Match #6

Demarcus Kane defeated Alec Odin after interference from Tim Spriggs

Match #7

**Tag Team Special Challenge Match**

Joe Keys & Dante Caballero defeated “The Rascals” Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz

Match #8

**MCW Rage TV Championship**

Moses (C) defeated Sam Adonis

Match #9

**MCW Heavyweight Championship**

MCW Champion Action Andretti defeated “Speedball” Mike Bailey

After the Match The former Champion The Mecca attacked Action Andretti