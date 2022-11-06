11/5/22 MCW results: Lio Rush, Velvet Sky, Ace Austin, more
MCW Pro Wrestling Event Results
Saturday November 5, 2022
MCW Higher Ground
RJ Meyer Arena
1000 Joppa Farm Road
Joppa, MD 21085
#MCWHigherground
Match #1
The Mecca defeated Impact Wrestling’s Ace Austin
Match #2
**4 Corner’s Tag Team Match**
Angel Alvarado & Alex Divine defeated Lor Diaz & Diego Cruz, The Thrash Society, Myles Hawkins & Brandon Scott
Match #3
**MCW Women’s Championship**
Mandy Leon w/ Velvet Sky defeated Zayda Steel w/Sigma Steve
Match #4
**MCW Tag Team Championship**
“The Trade” Robert Locke & Eric Martin (C) w/ Portia defeated Black Wall Street w/ Red Velvet
Match #5
**Triple Threat Match**
“Miami” Mike Walker defeated Lio Rush & Jordan Oliver
Match #6
Demarcus Kane defeated Alec Odin after interference from Tim Spriggs
Match #7
**Tag Team Special Challenge Match**
Joe Keys & Dante Caballero defeated “The Rascals” Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz
Match #8
**MCW Rage TV Championship**
Moses (C) defeated Sam Adonis
Match #9
**MCW Heavyweight Championship**
MCW Champion Action Andretti defeated “Speedball” Mike Bailey
After the Match The former Champion The Mecca attacked Action Andretti