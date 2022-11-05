Josh Alexander: “I will keep putting on the ankle lock”

IMPACT World Champion Josh Alexander was a guest on the Kurt Angle Show and formally asked Angle if he could continue using the ankle lock.

“I will keep putting on the ankle lock, in proper form. Kurt, when I went to my singles career, I had approached Ken Shamrock, who was still with the company, and I asked him, ‘Do you mind if I use the ankle lock?’ He was leaving the company that week. He said, ‘Yeah, I appreciate you asking.’ I said, ‘I’m old school in a sense, I wouldn’t do it if you didn’t give me the blessing. Is that okay?’ ‘I’d be honored, absolutely.’ I started using it then. Are you okay with me using?” asked Alexander.

Angle replied, “Yes, Kenny let me use it, I asked him just like you did. I asked him too and he said, ‘Go ahead, I’d be happy for you to use it.’ I didn’t invent it. It’s a cool move, a great submission move. It should be going on in professional wrestling forever and you’re carrying it on and keeping it going.”

Alexander closed by saying, “I’m just happy I got the blessing from the two people who perfected using it before me.”