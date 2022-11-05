Footage of Becky Lynch as Cyndi Lauper from Young Rock season premiere, Rock comments

Becky Lynch made her acting debut as Cyndi Lauper on Friday’s season premiere of NBC’s “Young Rock” comedy series.

Lynch was billed under her real name, Rebecca Quinn. She made her first appearance during a scene that focused on her WrestleMania I party, which was attended by WWE Hall of Famers Hulk Hogan and Mr. T, among others.

WWE Legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, the inspiration for the show, tweeted a clip from Lynch’s appearance, as seen below. Rock later responded to a fan tweet on Lynch’s New York accent for the portrayal of Lauper. He commented on meeting the rock star at the WrestleMania I party, and thanked Lynch for taking him back to the moment.

“I first met the icon, Cyndi Lauper at a WrestleMania party when I was 12yrs old. She was so kind and made me feel like a million bucks. Huge thank you and props to my good friend @BeckyLynchWWE for taking me back to this unforgettable moment on tonight’s show. #YoungRock,” Rock wrote.

Lynch responded to The Rock and said she is very grateful for the opportunity.

“Very grateful to be part of telling this amazing story and to play an icon that helped change the game forever [fist emoji],” she wrote.

Rock later tweeted about how proud of he is of Lynch’s performance.

“Ladies & gents, Rebecca Quinn as Cyndi Lauper. Very proud of her performance on tonight’s show. And very cool to see all your amazing reactions [fire emoji] [folded hands emoji] @SevenBucksProd @BeckyLynchWWE @NBC #YoungRock,” he wrote.

One fan commented on how great it was that Lynch still auditioned for the role of Lauper. Former WWE writer Brian Gewirtz, who works on “Young Rock” as an Executive Producer for Rock’s Seven Bucks Productions, responded and commented on Lynch’s audition.

“Great point @StephanieHypes – @BeckyLynchWWE auditioned knowing the degree of difficulty going from thick Dublin accent to thick New York accent while playing a real life icon and also dealing with a separated freaking shoulder would be tremendous. Still nailed it. #YoungRock,” Gewirtz wrote.

Lynch responded to Gewirtz and gave special thanks to her dialect coach, Courtney Young.

“Special shout out to @courtney_ly for working with me tirelessly to scrape away the brogue and bring Cyndis very distinct voice to life!,” she wrote.

Lynch has been out of action since late July with a separated shoulder, and there’s no clear word on when she will return to the WWE ring.

You can see the aforementioned posts below, along with Lynch’s exchange with New Yorker and fellow WWE Superstar Zelina Vega:

Raise your glass🥃 to TONIGHT’s SEASON 3 PREMIERE OF @NBC’s #YoungRock!!! Tune in for the iconic ROCK ‘n WRESTLING ERA of the 80’s baby!! 🚨 @BeckyLynchWWE’s awesome acting debut tonight as she becomes the one and only, Cyndi Lauper! TONIGHT @ 830pm EST on NBC!@SevenBucksProd pic.twitter.com/4WuOuEWXd6 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) November 4, 2022

I first met the icon, Cyndi Lauper at a WrestleMania party when I was 12yrs old. She was so kind and made me feel like a million bucks.

Huge thank you and props to my good friend @BeckyLynchWWE for taking me back to this unforgettable moment on tonight’s show. #YoungRock https://t.co/Ktc4o8jRhI — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) November 5, 2022

Very grateful to be part of telling this amazing story and to play an icon that helped change the game forever 👊 https://t.co/u0mqAjStH3 — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) November 5, 2022

High praise from the queen 👸 — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) November 5, 2022

Ladies & gents,

Rebecca Quinn as Cyndi Lauper.

Very proud of her performance on tonight’s show. And very cool to see all your amazing reactions 🔥 🙏🏾@SevenBucksProd @BeckyLynchWWE @NBC#YoungRock https://t.co/qWACGaFG09 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) November 5, 2022

Great point @StephanieHypes – @BeckyLynchWWE auditioned knowing the degree of difficulty going from thick Dublin accent to thick New York accent while playing a real life icon and also dealing with a separated freaking shoulder would be tremendous. Still nailed it. #YoungRock https://t.co/rcwXFgPMgV — Brian Gewirtz (@bfg728) November 5, 2022