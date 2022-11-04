Sasha Banks posts teaser

Sasha Banks posted the following message in a video to her Instagram Stories today-

“As time passes, there’s been so much growth and there’s been so much beautiful opportunity and a journey that I’ve been loving, but as the time also goes on, the date is coming that I’ve been waiting for… the past six months and I can’t wait. But I’m really gonna make most of this November to make all my dreams happen in preparation for this date that I’ve been waiting for. I’m very excited and I hope you guys come along for this journey, which I know a lot of you have been with me for so long, so thank you, but I just wanna let you know there’s going to be something so fucking crazy coming.”

There’s speculation on Banks possibly referring to the WWE Survivor Series event on 11/26 from her hometown of Boston, but that has not been confirmed.