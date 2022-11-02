Kenn Doane to launch wrestling school with Beyond Wrestling

WWE Producer and Performance Center Coach Kenn Doane (fka Kenny Dykstra) is partnering with Beyond Wrestling for a new wrestling school. Beyond announced this week that they have linked up with Doane to launch the Beyond Institute of Pro Wrestling in January 2023. They touted how Doane was trained by the legendary WWE Hall of Famer Killer Kowalski.

“@kenndoane & @beyondwrestling partner to launch the Beyond Institute Of Pro Wrestling in January of 2023! Trained by Killer Kowalski, Kenn is a veteran of over 2 decades with years of experience competing on live weekly wrestling programs including #UnchartedTerritory,” the promotion wrote.

They added in a follow-up tweet, “The final piece of the puzzle [puzzle piece emoji] Imagine starting your training at @BIOProWrestling, debuting at weekly @WrestlingOpen shows, graduating to monthly @beyondwrestling events, catching the eye of an @indiewrestling partner promotion, and then? Our track record speaks for itself…”

The first classes will begin in January 2023, led by Doane. You can e-mail beyondwrestling@gmail.com to sign-up for the classes. Doane has worked with Beyond Wrestling since 2016. He returned to work for WWE in October 2021, working as a WWE Performance Center Coach. The former WWE Tag Team Champion began producing RAW and SmackDown matches a few months later, and continues to work for the company.

BREAKING: @kenndoane & @beyondwrestling partner to launch the Beyond Institute Of Pro Wrestling in January of 2023! Trained by Killer Kowalski, Kenn is a veteran of over 2 decades with years of experience competing on live weekly wrestling programs including #UnchartedTerritory. pic.twitter.com/MTv8TlD2nn — Beyond Institute Of Pro Wrestling (@BIOProWrestling) November 1, 2022