Impact Throwback Throwdown 3 to tape in November

Impact Wrestling announced this week that Throwback Throwdown III will be taped on Friday, November 25 during WrestleCade weekend in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. The event will then air on FITE, Impact Plus and YouTube for Ultimate Insiders members on Friday, December 2.

Throwback Throwdown will feature matches put on by the fictional IPWF promotion, known as Impact Provincial Wrestling Federation. The Impact wrestlers compete as various characters and gimmicks from the 1980s.

The Impact special will be taped during WrestleCade from the Benton Convention Center in Winston-Salem. Doors open at 5:30pm and the bell time is 7pm ET. Admission to the Impact taping is included in the WrestleCade VIP 3-Day Pass and the VIP Superstar Pass.